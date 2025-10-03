TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The federal shutdown is stalling affordable housing in Leon County, leaving builders scrambling and families waiting.



The shutdown is delaying funding for the federally funded Homeownership Development Program (HOD) in Leon County.

HOD provides essential down payment and closing cost assistance for families which is crucial for affordable housing.

Watch the video below to hear from a single mother affected by the delay.

Government shutdown delays affordable housing funding in Leon County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The government shutdown is squeezing affordable housing in Leon County.

Florida’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP, is a state-funded program and not directly affected by the shutdown.

But the federally funded Homeownership Development Program, or HOD, is on hold.

It provides down payment and closing cost assistance for families and funds builders who create affordable homes.

Matthew and Lasheriny Word with Word Homes say the pause puts new buyers at risk.

They received notice on Oct. 1 that HOD funds would be delayed until at least November.

“Well, the bottom line is, it’s gonna increase our cost for construction. In return, it’s gonna defeat the purpose of doing affordable housing in the first place,” Matthew Word said.

For single mom Kem Walker, those delays are personal.

She says her plan to build a home for her two children is now on hold.

“I had picked out the land and everything, and the next step was going to be to go ahead and apply for the HOD program, which I was told by Oct. 1 they’d have funding. I waited, called out, reached out to someone and was told, ‘You know, that’s no longer a thing right now. It may be until December, but at this point, we don’t know.’ So I’m trying to figure out the next step,” Walker said.

According to the U.S. Census, 52% of Leon County residents own their homes, while 48% rent.

That balance shows why affordable housing programs are critical for working families.

“A lot of people can get discouraged, you know, and start shying away from affordable housing, thinking it’s not obtainable because these programs are lacking funding, or running out of funding, or having delays. So being able to keep the buyers and potential homeowners encouraged is important,” Lasheriny Word said.

The Words say it takes five to six months to build an affordable home, so families already under contract for homes under construction are not expected to see delays.

I reached out to Leon County HOD administration for comment, and they referred me to HUD. I am awaiting a reply.

