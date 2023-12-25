Frenchtown neighbors come together to provide families a special holiday

Neighbors in Frenchtown rallied together to provide hot meals, clothes and toiletries on Christmas Eve to people in need.

Organizer Jason Jefferson says he hopes to make this a recurring event every other month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Food, clothes and lots of holiday cheer being spread in Frenchtown.

But it's more than just about giving this holiday season.

"My family. These all my family people, man. And I love them."

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, Where neighbors came together to make sure families had what they needed and more to celebrate this holiday season.

"It's a lot of people out there that can't afford things. So to see the smile on their face, to eat, to have new clothes, to be able to get hygiene, you know. It's incredible."

People rallying together to help others.

That was the mission behind the helping hands of the people next door.

Jason Jefferson says the idea came to him before Thanksgiving. He put on a much smaller event then.

This time, he put word out on social media... and the neighborhood did the rest.

"People started ringing our phones and hitting us back on Facebook saying they want to do donations and be a part of the event."

And the community showed out in dozens.

"It was various people. Probably fifty-something people contributed to this event."

On top of the hot meal...

"Macaroni, string beans, baked chicken, fried chicken..."

Donated clothes and brand new shoes were available.

Adell Flynn, one of the people able to benefit from the generosity through new shoes. He says this was the biggest meal he'd had in a while.

"They're giving back to their community. So that does help. And it's the Christmas spirit, like I said they're giving back."

Neighbors giving back, and neighbors giving thanks.

"Thank you man. God bless everybody. Merry Christmas man."

And this isn't just a Christmas special.

The folks involved want to turn it into a regular event every other month.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

