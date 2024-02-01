Free legal services for NW Tallahassee and beyond; why demand has increased

Free legal services are being provided to neighbors by the Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee

They provide counsel to families in need for civil cases; they say 85 percent of their case load is family law

Watch the video to find out how they're helping our community and ways you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Free legal support for my neighborhood and beyond. Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee is providing support to neighbors in need, including right here in 32304. I'm finding out why their services are so important where we live.

Deborah K Pace said she was desperate when she came to Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee for help with a family law case.

"They're here, they'll support you, they're good listeners," said Pace, "you've got mind and hands available to you."

Without this support, she said her life would look different. She would have had to pay thousands of dollars for an attorney; money she didn't have on hand.

"I'm disabled, my husband is my only, our household, the head of our household and our only income," said Pace.

She received support from Attorney Ruby Seymour-Barr here.

Attorney Seymour-Barr said demand for their services has increased. She thinks that's because more people are struggling to make ends meet, and can't afford legal fees on top of that.

"It's astronomical and it makes it almost impossible, and people really need help, they really need help," said Seymour-Barr.

Lauren Stafford, Executive Director at Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee, said they are looking for more volunteer attorneys to cope with the demand.

Stafford wants people who feel like they don't have any other options to know they have one right here.

"Many times they're lost or honestly hopeless, maybe they don't really know where else to turn," said Stafford.

They offer services at their office on the Leon County Court House and at pop up mobile clinics throughout the year, including at Lawrence-Gregory in our neighborhood.

Stafford hopes to expand their services so they can eradicate the burden of these legal cases on communities in need.

"We know that these types of things can keep you up at night and they can really disturb your peace and your family," said Stafford,"we just really want to make sure that everybody's taken care of."

The next mobile law clinic will be here at Lawrence Gregory on February 7th from 12pm until 2pm.

Information about Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee Services:

Upcoming Luncheon

Thunderdome Application - Free family law program

ContactLegal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee for services

Next mobile law clinic

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday from 9 am – 4:30 pm

Fridays - Office closed but available over email and phone from 9am-2pm

