FIND OUT: Resources available to help you understand your housing rights

There are resources available for neighbors who need help understanding their fair housing rights.

The Florida Commission on Human Relations, City of Tallahassee, and Ability First partnered Thursday to raise awareness and boost education for neighbors and organizations.

Watch the video to find out how you can access neighborhood services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Help on hand to help you understand your housing rights. Speaking with area leaders about available resources to help you navigate hurdles in your housing journey.

Ensuring neighbors understand their housing rights in our city through education and awareness.

"When it comes to fair housing, I have a very deep and personal experience," said Thomas Colbert, an attendee of Thursday's housing event, explaining his struggle to find housing in South Florida. "It made me feel as if there was something wrong."

That's a feeling the Florida Commissioner on Human Relations are trying to prevent with their work.

"Make sure that all fair housing complaints that are received or evaluated, assessed and do what we call an intake," said Colbert.

Jacquelyn Dupree, Chief of Investigations with Florida Commission on Human Relations, said it's important to document all of what you perceive as discrimination.

"Keep the communication line open with the investigator," said Dupree.

Their event Thursday highlighted resources in our community, supported but the City of Tallahassee and Ability First.

The main takeaway: passing along important knowledge to neighbors.

"For them to go back to their organizations and educate even their staff, and those individuals who come in the door who need services," said Dupree.

According to the Florida Commission on Human Relations' website, under the fair housing act, you can file a complaint for discrimination against these protected classes: race, color, national origin, sex, disability, familial status, or religion.

Colbert said it's important to not be scared to access this information.

"There's help out there and always, always say something," said Colbert.

If you would like to file a complaint, you can do so by contacting the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

