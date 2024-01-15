FIND OUT HOW: Free therapy, support service connects seniors in NW Tallahassee

Nearly 1 in 4 adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated, that's according to the CDC.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nearly 1 in 4 adults aged 65 or older are socially isolated; that’s according to the CDC. They say this can lead to increased risks of conditions such as depression or anxiety. But one study by mental health America found that Florida ranked 46th out of 51 for access to care. I’m Maya Sargent in Northwest Tallahassee, I'm finding out how one neighborhood program is helping confront these statistics.

John Schmidt lost his wife just over a year ago. “After 64 years, and I’m daughter prompted me get out of the house, because she knows I was going crazy," said Schmidt.

He says he was in a fog of grief, that slowly began to lift when he found UPSLIDE’s Friends Connection program, a support service through the Tallahassee Senior Center.

“They’re always there to support you in any way," said Lachman. "There’s always something to do, something to talk about."

It’s all about boosting connection, says Melanie Lachman with UPSLIDE. This is just one of their services for seniors.

“For folks just to be together, make friends, and just improve their lives basically,” said Lachman.

They also offer individual counseling and their newest addition art therapy, and it’s all at zero cost.

“Just to help remove any barriers that there might be to getting socially connected in the way that they want to be,” said Lachman.

Research into access to care by Mental Health America found that 42% of adults with a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder could not afford to receive care.

This is where UPSLIDE is making in-roads. A year on, John says he never expected his outlook on life to change in the way that it has.

“I feel outside, I feel like I’m energetic," said Schmidt. "I want to keep moving, I feel positive.”

And he said that’s all down to one thing, that’s all been made possible through UPSLIDE.

“Friends are I think the one thing that keeps me going. And that’s the truth,” said Schmidt.

Friends Connection takes place on Mondays and Thursdays at the Senior Center. They also offer a Zoom option on Tuesday as well. To take part or support this program, Melanie says you can contact her directly at 850-891-4066 or Melanie.Lachman@talgov.com.

