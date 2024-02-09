Empowering high school students in zip code 32304, Godby hosts 3rd annual College and Career Opportunity Fair

Godby High School offers students the chance to learn more about their career options at their 3rd annual College and Career Opportunity Fair

Teachers say they hope to empower students in the 32304 zip code by showing them any opportunity is possible

Watch the video to find out how the fair is helping students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Preparing students for their futures. The College and Career Opportunity Fair at Godby High School is opening doors for students.

They’re weighing up their options.

This is the 3rd year this event has been hosted where college, and local and state career representatives are showing what’s on offering to students.

Many tables showed up. Some include FAMU, FSU, Amazon, and military opportunities.

The event is to encourage students, like Jason Brown, that their future is bright.

“Instead of being scared, being excited to be an adult outside of school,” said Brown, adding that he’s looking forward to considering more options after Friday.

“I might have one thing in mind, but I might find something new I like,” said Brown.

Teachers said this fair build on programs they offer to students while they’re still in school to jumpstart their careers.

