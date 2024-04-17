Delta Sigma Theta gives $5,000 to Godby following flood

Delta Sigma Theta Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter donated $5,000 to Godby High School to help with recovery efforts.

Leon County Schools and maintenance are on-site continuing to drop of donations and support the campus.

Watch the video to check in on the recovery effort on campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community support continues following flooding at Godby High School.

Nearly a week after water crept into classrooms here, I'm finding out how neighbors are helping the school move forward.

Delta Sigma Theta dropped off a check for $5,000 to help Godby High School recover from from last week's flooding.

"It's a blessing," said Terraca Jones, President of the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

Jones said it means a lot to give back here as many members of the Godby family are also part of their sorority.

"To be able to give it makes it feel better that you're able to help them find some improvement," said Jones.

She said community support from these events enabled them to donate this money.

That neighborhood effort has helped the recovery effort at Godby, supporting Leon County Schools in getting students back on track.

Superintendent of Leon County Schools, Rocky Hanna, said this donation will help offset some of the costs.

Dr Marcus Nicolas with the School Board said the community efforts over the last few days have been heartwarming.

"It epitomizes what this community is. It's caring, it's compassionate, it cares for its kids," said Nicolas.

Leon County Schools have been on-site continuing maintenance and support. The district dropped off supplies including composition notebooks to Godby following the donation.

Leon County Schools tell me they are continuing to deliver resources in need to Godby.

