Community-wide donation drive to collect period products for Leon and Jefferson County schools; how to help

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is collecting period products to donate to neighborhood schools in Leon and Jefferson Counties.

According to Period, a menstruation organization, 1 in 4 students nation wide struggle to afford period products.

Watch the video to hear about the impacts of a lack of period products on students and how you can take part in this donation drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Not having period products on hand during your time of the month can be a big set back for women. That's especially young girls in school when it can have longer-term impacts such as increased absences and lower grades. Organizations are dedicated to meeting these needs, including a new community wide donation drive. Take a look at how it will help our schools.

A lack of period products is an obstacle to learning that we often miss, as it's invisible to the eye. Yet, it's impacting female students every day.

"We see an increase in the absenteeism, and then simply, we just see a change in their behavior," said Assistant Principal Deborah Barnes at Rickards High School, on the other side of town. Barnes said they also noticed an impact on participation.

"Every day we literally have a female that gets caught off guard," said Barnes. "Some of them just check out, I can't concentrate because I'm in pain."

As a school, they step in by offering free period products.

"You can come to our storage room, and whatever your brand, however heavy your flow, you get to pick and choose, and that's the beauty of it," said Barnes.

These resources include donations from like Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated who are undertaking a period poverty community service project.

"We take it for granted that we can afford, and others can afford that are necessary," said Laurise Thomas, Graduate Cluster Coordinator for the South Atlantic Region for Kappa Alpha Kappa Sorority Incorporated.

Circana, a research firm, found that pads had increased by 41% in price in 2019, and tampons by 36%.

According to Period, an organization working in the menstruation field, they found 1 in 4 students nation wide struggle to afford period products. 44% of teens are stressed due to a lack of access to period products.

"Causes unnecessary stress, causes your self-esteem to plummet," said Marilyn Henderson Hudson, President of the Chi Upsilon Omega Chapter in Tallahassee.

That's why they are asking the community to donate to their period product drive.

Donations will go to middle and high schools in Leon and Jefferson Counties, including Rickards.

"Make sure they are not walking around school worried about what's happening, we want to make sure we instill in them the pride and the self-confidence," said Thomas.

A self-assurance Barnes said is critical to student success.

Chi Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are hosting a donation drive on Friday September 27 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Products to donate:

