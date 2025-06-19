"Community days" look to drive out volunteers to help renovate transitional housing units

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Safe Families for Children is hosting community days at the Maryland Oaks Crossing transitional housing community to gather volunteers to help renovate units to transition families out of homelessness.



They'll renovate and complete 17 units that will help families move out of homelessness into housing, during a time many are struggling to find affordable rent.

Their next community day is Saturday, June 28th from 9am-12pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A call out for volunteer support to renovate this transitional housing unit. Agencies are coming together to move families out of homelessness and into units at Maryland Oaks Crossing. It's a mission that resonates deeply with volunteers, and now they're hoping the community will help.

A big renovation project to get more families out of homelessness and into housing, that's the work happening inside 17 of these units at the Maryland Oaks Crossing Community. It's a transitional housing facility run by non-profit Good News Outreach.

The site offers low-cost rental units to bridge the gap between homelessness and permanent housing.

"Everyone needs home, just that's our most basic need, is just a place where we can feel safe," said Jennifer Drury, one of the volunteers helping in the project.

Drury said the mission feels close to her heart as she herself has felt with food and rent insecurity.

Agencies like Safe Families for Children are investing in this project.

"So our goal is just to come in and just get in there, make these houses look like something a family can be proud of, and happy to live in," said Tammy Pulsifer, Director of Community Engagement at Safe Families for Children.

The organization said they've seen how a lack of housing can have emotional, physical, and mental impacts.

"Housing is just such an important part of really helping our families move from a crisis sort of life to a thriving sort of life," said Pulsifer.

Pulsifer is hoping more businesses, agencies, and neighbors will come alongside of them to help finish this project. She said that could include offering time, manual labor, or sponsoring a unit.

"It's a chance to come together and really bless others in a special way," said Drury.

You can join these volunteers on their next community day on Saturday, June 28th, from 9:00 a.m. until noon on site at Maryland Oaks Crossing community.

