CLOSER LOOK: Veteran resources offered in Leon County year-round

The American Legion and Leon County Veteran Services offer resources year round in Leon County.

Services include rent assistance, benefits assistance, healthcare support and legal help.

Watch the video to hear more on their mission and support for local Veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Each one of our officers, our members, we all have a story," said Edward Hood with the American Legion Post 13.

Hood found himself in a vulnerable state, without any support

"I was one of those vets a number of years ago and the legion helped me get housing, get on the right track," said Hood. Without the Legion, Hood said he doesn't know what his life would be like. "I just know that they really helped."

The American Legion Post 13 offers a variety of services year round to vets including rent assistance, grant, and legal help, connecting vets with organizations that can help behind their walls.

5.6% of Leon County's population are veterans, and there are many services around the county on offer year round, not just on Veterans Day.

"The sacrifice they've given us, think about it, we have freedom now," said Hood.

Ben Bradwell with Leon County Veteran Services said that's why it's so important they offer comprehensive services like navigation of benefits and healthcare plans.

"It's really difficult [to navigate the benefits page], it's really difficult, and I ask everyone, don't try to do it yourself, contact us," said Bradwell.

Hood wants our nation's heroes to know help is here, even when it might not feel like it.

"Sometimes when you're on the street, you don't know what's available to you and the legion is like the lighthouse," said Hood.

