City of Tallahassee to show new renderings of TPD Headquarters at Commission Meeting Wednesday

The City of Tallahassee will offer a construction update about the new Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters at the Commission Meeting Wednesday.

City Manager, Reese Goad, said new renderings will be shared for the first time.

I hopped on the phone with him a day before the meeting to find out the latest information. Watch the video to hear what he told me.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a project we've been tracking for years and projected costs have gone up.

The anticipated cost of the building is expected to be $135 million dollars.

I spoke on the phone with City Manager Reese Goad for the latest information.

Regarding the increased price, Goad said they "made an early initial estimate" around 6 years ago. He added, since then, there has been "significant increases in the costs of construction."

Goad said their designs process has enabled them to get a good estimate. 60% of that has now been completed.

He added that they have been "very precise in our estimates in terms of how much space do we need."

The agenda said construction will take between 18 and 24 months. "Best case scenario we expect to be substantially completed by 2025," said Goad.

TPD will move over in 2026 once it has been furnished.

Work that has been completed includes:

Demolition of the previous mall's complex

Remediation of the subsurface dry-cleaner contamination

Master planning of the site.

Evaluated feasibility of a potential performing arts center.

Site work to roads, curb gutters and installation of underground utilities.

Work in progress includes:



Building foundation work

Developing construction documents. 90% of which will be completed this May.

A new state-mandated stormwater pond on Boone Boulevard is under construction and will be completed this summer.

Work to come includes interior sidewalks and lighting will be completed this spring.

Goad said over the summer, everything, including construction plans, will be complete and they'll be in "full blown construction mode."

Goad added new renderings will be shared officially for the first time at the City of Tallahassee Commission Meeting Wednesday afternoon. He said we'll be able to get an early glimpse of what the project will look and feel like.

