Christian college enrollment up; how one Northwest Tallahassee organization plans to keep rates up in 2024

While college enrollment is lower than previous years, some Christian colleges have reported increased enrollment figures.

The Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center in Northwest Tallahassee has reported higher numbers of students of all ages, including those interested in career switches.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The number of people enrolled in college remains one million lower than 2019, according to the US Census Bureau.

However, one sector has seen an increase and that's some Christian colleges.

The Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center shared what they're planning for 2024 and why they want you to get involved.

"I had a calling, and they had an answer, they had a program to equip me to what I wanted to do," said former student, Ginny Sapp.

She was a student here in 2019. Now she's faculty. Sapp says the recent uptick in Christian college enrollment is due to more people turning to God.

"As the world gets darker, the ministry of the gospel gets lighter," said Sapp. A recent Gallup study reported that 82 percent of people consider themselves spiritual, religious or both.

Jackie Kinsey, Executive Director Provost of Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center said that's been reflected here. "We did see an upturn in enrollments this past semester," said Kinsey.

They are providing a range of classes in 2024 to meet this need.

"We have Christian counseling, we have theology, we have new testament, old testament, missions, and evangelism, ministry and leadership," said Kinsey.

It's the community outreach of the college that draws Sapp to the faculty. She teaches once a week at the Leon County Detention Facility where they are studying, "a certificate program for them, an assistance chaplaincy," said Sapp.

The program is set to conclude in April however, Sapp said there are more long-term plans in the works. "We've been in conversation with the administration and the Sheriff to renew the program," said Sapp.

Other expansions include new classes and seminars. Kinsey said you don't even have to be tied down to a degree.

"You can take a class for audit or personal growth, you can take seminar, you can take a whole program. Here your schedule is flexible," said Kinsey.

The Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center has many upcoming events including an open house on Monday January 8th starting at 5pm and several upcoming seminars in February that you can attend to see their work in action.

