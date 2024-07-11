Changes at Canopy Oaks Elementary School as community welcomes new principal

There are changes at Canopy Oaks Elementary School as the community welcomes new Principal Clayton Cloud for the upcoming school year.

Principal Clayton Cloud's new focuses include small group intervention, data-driven lesson plans, and extra feedback sessions.

Watch the video to find out more about what students and parents can expect.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new focus for a new year with leadership changes at Canopy Oaks Elementary school. As students and parents look ahead to the new year, we're breaking down what you can expect.

Clayton Cloud is returning to his roots this school year to take on his new role of Principal at Canopy Oaks Elementary School.

"I'm actually from this area, I grew up around the block in Edinburgh Estates," said Cloud. "It's kind of like a full circle moment to come back."

Students can expect to see changes in the classroom.

These will include learning in smaller groups, teachers allocating blocks of time to give students feedback in small groups, and using student data to guide lesson plans.

"Differentiation among the students, if they need to be accelerated we're going to accelerate them," said Cloud. "We're going to try to push them."

Cloud said the goal is to boost student engagement and performance.

"When they have direct and explicit instruction, and you have time to see where kids are and immediately provide feedback to them, so they don't continue to make the same mistakes," said Cloud.

He wants to strengthen community relationships with businesses and organizations.

"It takes a village," said Cloud, describing the effort needed to ensure success. "I feel like our village needs to be strong again, and I want to make sure that happens."

One of their new initiatives is something they're calling "Cardinal Clean Up" - getting the school and surrounding community out to help tidy campus ahead of the new year. That will take place on August 3rd.

It's a plan that has got parents, Jennifer Fletcher and Jenny Bickley, with the Parent Teacher Organization, looking forward to the new year.

"New principal, new teachers, new things, where it's just that immediate excitement," said Fletcher.

They hope the neighborhood will get behind them.

"To have more business partners here that you can help us to raise those funds for the kids for the various needs we have," said Bickley.

The new school year will begin on August 12, 2024 for Leon County Schools. Orientation days will be taking place the week before.

If you'd like to support the students at Canopy Oaks Elementary school, you can email canopyoakspto@gmail.com to find out about your options.

