Campaign sign recycling program underway, aims to keep our community clean

Campaign sign recycling program kicks off in Leon County.

Neighbors can drop signs off at various locations around town, a full list can be found at the bottom of this article.

Watch the video to find out more about the reason behind this initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You might still be spotting campaign signs around town, despite election season coming to a close.

Now, area leaders are asking you to help clean up our city by recycling them.

A new recycling program targeting campaign signs specifically is finding out how we can benefit from these signs.

Take a look at how you can get involved.

A general election that brought out many voters, many campaigns, and many signs.

"It's doable, it's contained and it's fun," said Meta Calder, with the League of Women Voters, discussing the campaign recycling program that's underway in collaboration with Leon County, the Supervisor of Elections Office, Marpan Recycling and the League of Women Voters.

"When they only get a couple of signs here and there, they're just going to take them to the landfill but when you collect them all at once, at once time, you get enough to make it worth your while," said Calder.

Calder said neighbors can drop campaign signs off at these locations across Leon County.

"It's a little tiny effort, all you do is take them over to the library, and that's it. You feel good about it," said Calder.

Mark Earley with the Supervisor of Elections Office said it's all about helping clean up our community.

"Campaigns typically have a lot of volunteers as they go up to the elections, but once the campaign is over, the election, a lot of the volunteers go away so it's really tough for candidates to pick up their signs," said Earley.

Calder said she hopes to continue this every two years in elections to come.

"It's kind of a win win feel good!," said Calder.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

UNTIL NOVEMBER 13TH —



Dr. B.L. Perry Branch Library.

Eastside Branch Library.

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library.

Lake Jackson Branch Library.

Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library.

UNTIL DECEMBER 5TH —