"CALL IT OFF!": Neighbors from across Big Bend gather to protest golf, pickleball and more at state parks

Dozens of neighbors gathered at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection office Tuesday to protest the Great Outdoors Initiative

The plan includes golf and pickleball facilities, plus more lodging at several Florida state parks.

The FDEP says it would increase public access, recreation & lodging.

Watch now to hear from two neighbors concerned with what this development could mean for Florida's great outdoors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Protecting public land and its green spaces from development.

"To the developers, keep your greedy grubby hands out of our state parks."

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

The Great Outdoors Initiative controversy continues to cause an uproar with neighbors across Florida.

I spoke to protesters from the Big Bend and beyond to ask why the protection of our state parks means so much to them.

"CALL IT OFF! CALL IT OFF!"

"Lets make sure the DEP stands for department of environmental protection and not don't expect protection."

An outcry to protect the great outdoors — from the Great Outdoors Initiative.

A plan from the FDEP to develop spaces like golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at several Florida state parks.

The FDEP explained on social media that the projects would increase public access, recreation & lodging.

Chris Landaeta says there's no need for that.

"The outdoors is recreation for all of us. If they want to improve accessibility, we can add more trails or biking or hiking."

Not only has public backlash to the great outdoors initiative led to protests across the state —

"These parks are important to us, we don't want them to develop."

The support group backing a golf course planned for Jonathan Dickinson State Park in South Florida has backed out.

FDEP says that course was going to be designed "in harmony with the surrounding natural environment".

FAMU student Jasmine Engle says preserving the environment isn't just for fun — it's also for learning.

"A lot of research and different access to the outdoors is really important for people who care about the environment or want to learn about it."

Public hearings about each state park lined up for development were originally planned for Tuesday, but have been postponed until sometime next week.

ABC 27 will let you know when the date is announced.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

