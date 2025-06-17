Big Bend Habitat set to re-open home improvement thrift store in more accessible location

Big Bend Habitat for Humanity says its Re-Store sells home improvement supplies and furniture at 20-60% of retail.

The new location at 1219 W. Tharpe St. is set for a grand re-opening on Tuesday.

Watch the video to learn what's in stock and how you can contribute to Habitat's home-building operations through shopping at Re-Store.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Big Bend Habitat for Humanity Re-Store is a home improvement thrift store with a "you-name-it, we-have-it" kind of inventory.

"Doors, windows, siding, shingles, paint, toilets, appliances, cabinets. Anything you would think of in a renovation, addition, something to improve your home."

I'm Alberto Camargo your neighborhood reporter in Northwest Tallahassee.

Learning how this store offers convenience and savings for neighbors while also serving its purpose in new home builds in the area.

Big Bend Habitat is made its final preparations Monday before the grand re-opening Tuesday.

All products are donated and sold at cheaper-than-retail prices.

Big Bend Habitat executive director Antoine Wright says most items are sold at 20 to 60 percent of retail.

"It's an amazing asset to both us as an organization but also to the community. It's a great way for folks to be able to afford materials to do home improvements. Everything that we sell here goes directly into our home-building process. So it's our number one fundraiser, it supports a lot of what we do in the community."

The Re-Store is almost entirely volunteer-run.

I spoke with one of the volunteer staff, Shanteria Oliver.

Her time at the store will count towards the sweat equity hours that she is putting into seeing her dream home become a reality through habitat for humanity.

"To be able to pave the way to build me and my kids a home, it's something that I've dreamed of. It's for a good cause. We're helping someone build their home and then someone is going to pave the way and help me build my home."

Wright says the store's new location on W. Tharpe St. is much closer and more accessible for the lower-income communities in Northwest Tallahassee.

Also offering people more opportunities to update pieces in their own homes.

"Folks from Griffin Heights, folks from Frenchtown, they can walk to this community asset and take part in classes we're going to have, buy things to build their home. It being 10 minutes away from their home versus 45 minutes away from their home makes it so much more convenient."

Wright urges neighbors to get involved by volunteering time, and urges local building companies to consider donating unused supplies to the store to keep the shelves stocked.

Big Bend Habitat is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the Re-Store at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Normal store hours after that will be Tue. through Sat. from 10 am-4 pm.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

