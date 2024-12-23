A PAW-FECT READING PAL: Wallace the Dog visits Riley Elementary weekly, boosting learning gains and attendance

Wallace the Dog, and his owner Ronny, are inspiring significant learning gains in one 2nd grade Riley Elementary classroom.

Teachers said they track perfect attendance on the days they visit. They also noticed significant learning gains.

Watch the video to find out how this paw-fect pal is helping in class.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new friend for Riley students who is providing comfort and friendship but also inspiring significant academic success with improved reading rates and attendance.

Teachers said they can't believe the developments they are seeing in their students and that's all thanks to Wallace the Dog.

A furry helping hand that's changing the literary game for students at Riley Elementary, with the new weekly addition of Wallace the Dog.

Tell me what it's like having Wallace the dog in class with you.

"It's kind of cool because we get to pet him and he's very cute," said student, Josiah Louis-Pierre.

"I like petting him, asking him questions, and reading," said Maison Henry, another student.

"I really love reading to him," said student, Ariana Reid.

Wallace belongs to owner, Farhan "Ronny" Ahmed, a paraplegic scuba diver.

"I've been helped by therapy dogs, I met my scuba instructor through her therapy dog," said Ronny. "The first day I got him, he just had this energy, this personality that he could help a lot of people."

However, Ronny said it is difficult to find volunteer opportunities as a person with a disability.

"Society doesn't really give us place or space to be human, express ourselves, interact with people, so we really have to create them ourselves," said Ronny.

What has that experience been like being in the classroom and seeing how the kids respond?

"It was so quick, I didn't anticipate how loving, and empathetic, and kind all of them are," said Ronny.

It's a mutually beneficial relationship.

"In these few short months they've all increased, their reading levels have all gone up, their fluency has increased, their pace has increased, it's a drastic change," said Loren Fowler, a 2nd grade teacher at Riley.

Fowler said she tracks perfect attendance on the days Ronny and Wallace visit.

What do you think it is about having a dog in the classroom that has made those shifts?

"He's so patient with them, he looks at them with such love and they feel the love," said Fowler.

Fostering solid foundation reading skills, Fowler said are critical at 2nd grade.

"Sometimes it can feel like a battle when they're so scared of reading but this has been huge," said Fowler. "They love reading so much now.

What do you think it is about your presence that has had that impact?

"I think consistency is a big part of it" said Ronny. "Especially for kids, just to be able to show up, you know I'll be here this time, every week, ask me any questions you want, we can talk about whatever you want, that's a big part of the mentoring."

"If there was a Wallace for every classroom, I think we would see a huge change school-wide," said Fowler.

Ronny and Wallace visit Riley every Thursday. Fowler said she would love to see this program rolled out across more Riley classrooms.

