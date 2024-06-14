$44M renovations are underway at Griffin Middle School, work to commence throughout the summer and beyond

Construction is underway at Griffin Middle School to build $44 million renovations

Principal Zelena O'Banner says the project will take 3 years to be completed

Watch the video to find out when students can expect to see changes on campus

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction is underway for multi-million dollar renovations at Griffin Middle School. Checking back in on the timeline for this project now ground has been broken.

Construction has started on the 44 million dollars worth of renovations at Griffin Middle School.

"It's absolutely unbelievable. It's been a long time coming," said Principal Zelena O'Banner. "Overall, it's going to be a 3 year project. The first step will be completing the cafeteria."

Watch my initial video to find out hear from students and teachers about these changes.

How $44 million will be invested in Griffin Middle School

O'Banner said construction crews are working on the cafeteria now.

"Once the cafeteria has finished, then we're going to break ground on the new gym," said O'Banner, describing the process. "Once that project is finished, we're going to look forward to a new 2-story classroom building."

This project is funded by money the Leon County School district sets aside for large projects and a half cent sales tax.

O'Banner said she's excited to see these upgrades benefit students and the surrounding community.

"To see it come into fruition, it's exciting, and we're on our way," said O'Banner.

Principal O'Banner said construction will go on throughout the summer and into the upcoming school year for the new cafeteria.

