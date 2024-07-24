WATCH: Tallahassee pastor working to get more people to the polls in upcoming elections

A Tallahassee reverend is working to get more people to vote in the upcoming elections.

Volunteers plan to go door to door in the weeks ahead to keep people informed.

Watch the video above to see what's moving them to get out the vote.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inside of this radio station a local reverend is using his platform to get Black voters to the polls this election season.

I'm in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood with a push to get people in my southwest neighborhood and beyond to vote.

My Black job is to vote: The message Rev. Gregory James hopes will move more people to get to the polls. It was also the focus of his radio show Wednesday on Halleluiah 95.3. This show is just the start of what James is working to do to get more African Americans voting this election.

Pastor James tells me he plans to use 300 volunteers in his neighborhood to spend weekends knocking on doors encouraging people to vote. When it comes to why he's putting in the work to get people voting, James says it's all about unity.

"When everybody understands the importance of us unifying: then that drives me even more to use whatever resources and whatever platforms we need to use to push for the vote."

Taking a closer look at African American voter turnout in 2020 here's what I found from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office:



While more than 62,000 African Americans were registered to vote

Just over 42,000 turned out for that election

Registration for the August 20th primary is closed, but you have until October 7th to vote in the November general election.