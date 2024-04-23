'Very hopeful' - Firefighters union VP optimistic about negotiations with Tallahassee over 3-year contract

Video shows the latest meeting between the firefighters' union and the city of Tallahassee on a three-year collective bargaining agreement to begin Oct. 1.

The one-year contract currently under dispute is awaiting a decision from a special magistrate.

Watch now to hear how the vice president of the union feels about the ongoing negotiations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto Camargo in northeast Tallahassee.

I've got an update to the ongoing pay negotiations between the city of Tallahassee and the city's firefighters.

Members of the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters union and the city of Tallahassee met Tuesday.

Not for the controversial one-year contract that we've been following closely.

That's still at an impasse — awaiting a decision from a special magistrate.

Tuesday's meeting was for a three-year collective bargaining agreement that starts Oct. 1.

TPF vice president David Morrison says talks have been more positive compared to the one-year contract negotiations that have stalled.

"I'm very hopeful. We've had some good conversation — both with City Hall as well as fire department administration — that there will be an effort from both sides moving forward to expeditiously get this agreement done so that it's reasonable and fair for both sides."

In the meeting, the union suggested examples of pay structures close to what they would be happy with.

Those examples came from fire departments in cities like Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville and Lakeland.

Morrison said those examples include more take home pay for firefighters and less contribution to pension.

The city agreed to consider those examples as a framework.

I asked the city for more information on their stance, but did not hear back.

The city and union will meet again on May 14 at the Florida Professional Firefighters office in College Town.

In northeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

