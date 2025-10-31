“Trunk-or-Treat” at local funeral home sparks joy in a typically sorrowful place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Usually a place for mourning, a funeral home transformed into a place of music, candy, and community spirit as it opened its doors for Halloween fun.



Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is hosted a family-friendly Trunk or Treat event Thursday.

The event brought neighbors together for fun, food, and fellowship.

Watch the video below to hear what local residents thought about the event.

Local funeral home brings joy to the grave with first “Trunk or Treat” event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A place known for remembrance turned into a place of joy Thursday.

“I definitely see this as something that can take off, so I'd like to see what it grows up to be,” said neighbor David Lamb.

Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home hosted its first-ever Trunk or Treat.

Dozens of families filled the parking lot with children in costumes, parents with cameras, and volunteers handing out candy. There were food trucks, music playing from a hearse, and lots of laughter.

Attendees David and Kristina Lamb say it's an idea that deserves to continue.

“I feel like cemeteries themselves are family-oriented. You come here to be with loved ones that you don't see anymore, so why not have a family event that can bring some joy to it,” Kristina Lamb said.

Across the country, Trunk-or-Treats are among the fastest-growing Halloween traditions.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is projected to reach $13.1 billion nationwide in 2025.

Funeral director Wade Bodiford says Thursday's event made the funeral home feel more like a festival.

“I talked to some folks, and they were very, very pleased that we did this this year. They're excited for next year, and we even had some folks drive up from Perry,” Bodiford said.

The event has sparked conversation online. Some praised the creativity, while others questioned the setting.

Neighbor Timmy Wimes lives nearby. He says he understands both sides but sees no harm in the idea.

“Everyone has their opinion and views about it, but for the kid's sake, it's only one day. It's only two or three hours. I don't think that it would hurt or harm anything,” Wimes said.

Bodiford says his goal is simple. He wants to bring people together and show that joy can live anywhere, even where people expect only sorrow.

Although this was their first Trunk-or-Treat, organizers say they intend to bring this event back for years to come.

