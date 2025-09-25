Trooper dies following leg injury while on duty at football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper, according to the Fraternal Order of Police Florida Lodge, died from medical complications following a leg injury at a college football game earlier this month.

Gaines had been serving as lead security for Florida A&M University Head Football Coach James Colzie III. The police union says he traveled with the FAMU football team to Boca Raton on Sept. 6 for their game against Florida Atlantic University.

According to a Facebook post from the FOP Florida State Lodge, while on the FAMU sideline, Gaines was unintentionally struck by players at the end of a play. The post says at first he shook it off but later experienced pain. Later, an evaluation showed he fractured his leg.

While off duty at his home on Sept. 19, Gaines called FHP dispatch reporting that he was feeling ill. According to the union, his condition rapidly deteriorated during the call, and he died before first responders could save him.

The FOP Florida State Lodge expresses condolences to the Gaines family and the Florida Highway Patrol.

As part of his regular duties, the union says Gaines regularly traveled with the FAMU football team on away games while serving as the head coach's security detail.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.