Tornado recovery costs Tallahassee area over $50M, leaders encourage neighbors to prep for hurricane season

Hurricane season begins Saturday, June 1.

City, County, and area partners are encouraging neighbors to plan ahead for upcoming severe weather.

Watch the video to find out where you can find preparation guides and all of the information you need to know.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City, County, and partners are encouraging neighbors to focus on preparation for the upcoming hurricane season.

In the wake of the recent tornadoes, we're finding out what you need to know and how to be ready for potential upcoming severe weather.

Neighbors are still recovering from the May 10 tornadoes.

"Keep praying for the people in your community," said Rachel Boatwright, a neighbor who suffered damage from the tornado.

Anxiety is high for the upcoming hurricane season.

"I'm really nervous about it," said Boatwright.

Especially following tornadoes that did significant damage.

"I believe right now, we're at about $50 million of recovery of the cost of the recovery, and that number can still climb as we move forward," said Mayor of Tallahassee, John Dailey.

Dailey said the City has been working with the White House and FEMA so they can be reimbursed for storm activities.

They are also working on individual assistance packages with FEMA.

"That's where we can be the most impactful as a community and a government is working with FEMA," said Dailey.

City and County leaders, agencies and partners met Friday to highlight the importance of preparation for hurricane season.

"You need to have a way to receive severe weather warnings," said Kevin Peters, Emergency Management Director of Leon County. He explained the recent tornado tested their plans

"To put them into action, to prove we can do the things we need to do," said Peters.

As we head into hurricane season, Mayor Dailey said the City are completing their after action report following the severe weather earlier this month.

"What worked well, what were our challenges, what do we need to recreate, how do we move forward," said Dailey.

Reflections that neighbors, like Rachel Boatwright, are also completing.

"We are looking at having some of the trees trimmed or even removed," said Boatwright.

Find resources to help you prepare for hurricane season no matter what neighborhood you live in.

We've got it all in the WTXL Hurricane Center.

