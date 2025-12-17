TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new Tallahassee romance bookstore is turning love stories into meaningful community connections.



Lovestory Book Co. is an independent bookstore dedicated entirely to romance novels.



The store hopes to restore a reader's love of community connection, physical books, and romance novels.



Tallahassee's new romance bookstore builds community through love stories

Romance novels are about connection.

A new Tallahassee bookstore is turning that idea into real life.

In a world of online shopping and e-readers, one new Tallahassee business is inviting readers to fall in love with books all over again.

Sarah Babchuck, the owner of Lovestory Book Co., says this independent bookstore is dedicated entirely to romance novels.

"I love a happy ending. I love a love story. And I just really wanted to cultivate a space here in Tallahassee where people could come to find romance stories, love stories, and a little bit of spicy stories sometimes too," Babchuck said.

The shop isn't just about books. It's designed to feel like a community space.

"So there are other spaces in Tallahassee for underrepresented communities, and I really wanted to create a space like that as well, and for romance specifically. I just want people to be able to feel comfortable when they come here. I wanted it to be a safe space for everybody, women and minorities in particular, and I really hope that we've created that," Babchuck said.

That sense of connection is already drawing in customers.

"It's always nice to meet other people who have similar interests, especially when they are from your area. You know, there are online bookstores or online book clubs, but having the opportunity to be together in the same place and get to know those other people and build those bonds is really special," local reader Kimberly Berg said.

As independent bookstores make a comeback. This shop puts a romantic spin on the trend with local authors in the spotlight.

"It's a really big deal for me, since I only write romance, I was so happy to connect with Sarah. But I feel like you get more exposure. When you're looking for romance books, it's nice to have local options too. I have my books in other stores, and I feel like they don't always get as much exposure, because it's not just romance," local author B.G. Wolfe said.

As the new year begins, Babchuck says she plans to revamp a space in the store for book clubs, one created for readers outside of the store that may need a place to meet or one created for customers with similar interests.

