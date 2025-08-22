Tallahassee's colorful crosswalks face removal despite claims of safety benefits for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Painted crosswalks meant to keep students safe are now in danger of being removed, and not everyone is on board with the change.



Florida Department of Transportation orders removal of colorful crosswalks deemed non-standard.

Colorful crosswalks, part of a safety initiative, have reportedly reduced vehicle speeds by over 24%.

Brightly painted crosswalks near schools that many say are making students safer are now in jeopardy.

"You tear them out and we're coming out with our wheelchairs, our walkers and our canes, the whole bit!" a neighbor yelled from her car.

I’m Lentheus Chaney in the northeast Tallahassee neighborhood where state leaders are ordering changes, and local voices are pushing back.

A directive from the Florida Department of Transportation calls on cities and counties to remove colorful street art.

In a June 30 memo, FDOT says non-standard pavement markings — artistic designs, symbols or ideological images — don’t meet safety standards and could jeopardize driver and pedestrian safety.

Among those that may be flagged, the Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative from Knight Creative Communities Institute.

Since 2023, KCCI has installed more than a dozen colorful crosswalks at seven Leon County schools, including three at Dempsey Mayo.

At the site, I spoke with KCCI Executive Director Betsy Couch who says the data shows they’re making a difference.

“A local study showed that speeds were reduced by more than 24%. We respect FDOT’s role and our request is modest. Let the data show the results and let ones that have proven to improve safety in our communities like this one stay in place,” Couch said.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna tells me he’s seen the benefits of the crosswalks firsthand, not just in improving safety, but also in giving students a chance to participate in creating something that protects them.

“I just would ask the city manager to look at this issue. I would stand with the city government and county government to push back about it against the Department of Transportation but at some point enough is enough,” Hanna said.

City officials say they plan to start making the required changes Aug. 21 to meet the state’s Sept. 3 deadline.

And FDOT Chief Operating Officer Will Watts warns: “The department has the authority to enforce compliance and withhold state funds from any public agency that is found to be in violation.”

Leon County officials tell me the crosswalk at S. Calhoun and E. Jefferson has been removed.

Commission Chair Brian Welch has formally asked FDOT to reconsider.

