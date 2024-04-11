Tallahassee native supports Super Hornet jet aircraft; see why he serves his country

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (U.S. NAVY) — Lt. j.g. Brian Goode, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, which operates the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Goode graduated from Lawton Chiles High School in 2009.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Tallahassee.

“Tallahassee is like a big, small town,” said Goode. "There's a strong sense of community. I was able to take those values and apply them to my jobs in the Navy, which is also a community similar to a big, small town."

Goode joined the Navy 14 years ago. Today, Goode serves as an assistant maintenance officer.

“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities and to serve my country,” said Goode.

The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land aboard Navy aircraft carriers at sea and are capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Goode serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.

"We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day," said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. "Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs."

Goode has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I'm proud of earning a commission as an officer in the Navy,” said Goode. "I was enlisted in the Navy for 12 years before earning my commission. Now, I get to help other sailors who want to earn their commission."

Goode can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means being selfless and honoring our history,” said Goode. "Being aware of our history and taking that history to heart is important. It’s not just reading the words, but making it part of our duty to live up to those who have gone before us."

Goode is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I'd like to thank my mom, Diane, for being a great mother and instilling the values in me at a young age that I still hold today,” added Goode.

