TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As October fades, one Tallahassee family’s story is a powerful reminder that breast cancer awareness should be a year-round commitment for women and men alike.



Male breast cancer is a rare but serious health issue affecting thousands of men annually.

Many men are diagnosed late due to a lack of awareness about the disease.

Watch the video below to learn the steps everyone can take to stay vigilant.

Tallahassee man turns family’s breast cancer battle into lifelong mission

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Here’s a picture of him on the front porch, a matter of fact, sitting in front of the chairs we’re in front of right now. And this is a picture of the family. It was one of our last times together as a family,” said neighbor Chris Cowgill.

On his front porch, Chris Cowgill holds a picture frame filled with memories of his brother Mike and their mother.

Chris says when Mike was diagnosed with breast cancer, he didn’t delay getting treatment, and he fought. But he died of breast cancer at just 57 after a seven-year battle.

Their mother fought the same disease for three decades prior.

“A lot of the men will not admit to having something wrong with them. You know, 'Oh I got a bump on me.' It's not nothing...Usually the ultimate reason for poor outcomes usually with men is because of delay in diagnosis and delay in treatment,” Chris said.

Each year, about 2,800 men in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 510 die from it, according to the American Cancer Society. In Florida, 36 men lost their lives to the disease in 2023.

Those numbers may seem small compared to women’s cases, but for the families behind them, the impact is just as devastating.

Breast tissue in men is normally concentrated behind the nipple, but in some cases — especially in men with more developed tissue — it can appear elsewhere.

Breast surgical oncologist Dr. Shlermine Everidge says the risks for male breast cancer can be higher in families with a strong history of the disease.

“So, the men that I want to reach out to, if you have a significant family history of breast cancer, there is a higher risk of finding a genetic component, meaning something in the DNA that may be broken and causes an increase risk of developing breast cancer,” Everidge said.

Dr. Everidge encourages everyone, including men, to perform self-exams and practice breast or chest awareness—meaning, know what feels normal for you.

Know your family history, get genetic testing if there’s a pattern of breast cancer in your family, and don’t wait to talk to your doctor if something feels off.

Chris says his instincts told him that something felt different, and his family history made him talk to his doctor.

“I know I’m probably one of the few guys you’ve ever met that’s had a mammogram. I went to visit the doctor, and he asked about family history. I said, 'Yeah, I felt a little something here.' And next thing I know, he’s writing and says, 'You’re going for a mammogram,'” Chris said.

Chris now helps lead the Joanna Francis Living Well Foundation, supporting local families who are fighting the same battle his brother and mother once faced.

He says his mission is to turn pain into purpose and help others find strength through awareness. He hopes his story reminds others that awareness, not fear, is what saves lives.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.