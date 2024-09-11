Tallahassee Fire Dept. to host first remembrance walk on 9/11, joined by first responders across Leon Co.

Tallahassee Fire Department to host their inaugural walk on 9/11 to remember lives lost during the tragic event 23 years ago.

They will be joined by first responders across the City and County and will walk 1.1 miles, to represent the number of floors in the World Trade Center.

Watch the video to hear from first responders in our community about why this walk, and day, is important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

First responders will unite to honor those who died on September 11, 2001. The Tallahassee Fire Department is hosting their inaugural walk, along with Emergency Service workers across the county. They'll walk 1.1 miles in remembrance of those who fell victim to the 9/11 terror attacks.

September 11 is a day of painful memories for our nation.

"When others were running away from the World Trade Centers, first responders were running towards, to help folks in need," said Darryl Hall, Deputy Chief with Leon County Emergency Medical Services.

"Many people, especially today, who probably entered the fire service because of that day," said Todd Inserra, Public Information Officer for the Tallahassee Fire Department.

On September 11, 2001, 2,977 lost their lives, many of them first responders.

To remember those lives, the Tallahassee Fire Department will host their first 1.1 mile walk.

"We'll do that in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center," said Inserra.

They'll be joined by other first responders from our City and County, including Emergency Medical Services.

"It's important for us a first responding family that we never forget the sacrifices of those of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives that day," said Hall.

Deputy Chief Daryl Hall said it's a day that hits close to home when you work in emergency services.

"It helps us remember that when we leave home on any given day, there;s really no guarantee that we are going to return," said Hall.

Inserra said TFD hopes to make this an annual tradition

"We respond to a lot of calls together, so we are a team, we work together," said Inserra.

Inserra felt it was even more important to show this on 9/11.

"Just as on September 11, 2001, all first responders responded tgoether as a team to these events, so too, we can come together to show our support," said Inserra.

TFD said the walk will begin at 8:46am when the first tower was hit 23 years ago.

