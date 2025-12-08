Tallahassee Fire Department's “Keep the Wreath Green” program marks 16 years of fire safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Fire Department's “Keep the Wreath Green” program returns for its 16th year to remind neighbors of fire safety this holiday season.



Drier conditions and the addition of increased holiday activities raises the risk of fire this season.

Leon County extended its burn ban until December 10 due to dry conditions.

Watch the video below to hear how the wreath works.

Tallahassee Fire Department “Keep the Wreath Green” program marks 16 years of fire safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 50 green bulbs on this wreath in Dorothy B. Oven Park not only symbolizes the festiveness of the holidays.

But a danger that becomes more common during this time—fire.

Each light that turns red marks a residential fire that occurs in the area.

Tallahassee Fire Department’s “Keep the Wreath Green” program is back for its 16th year.

During its first year in 2010, 41 bulbs were changed marking 41 fires.

That decreased to only nine bulbs changed or nine fires in 2024.

But Public Information Officer Todd Inserra says the risk becomes greater this season.

“We see an uptick in structure fires around this time. The cold weather brings things like often dry conditions. It also is a time where we come together and maybe we cook a lot with family, and we also have holiday decorations that maybe overload electrical outlets,” he said.

Due to drier conditions, Leon County has actually extended its burn ban until Dec. 10, prohibiting outdoor burning

As of Friday, only one bulb changed marking one residential fire this season.

TFD will keep this wreath on display until Jan. 1.

