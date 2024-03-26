SEE WHY: Woman accused in Dan Markel murder asks court to move trial dates up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson and her legal team are asking that her trial and pretrial hearings be moved up by a couple of weeks. Court documents filed Monday show they're asking for the dates to be moved from September 30, 2024 to September 16, 2024.

Adelson's team says, "this year, the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur - which undersigned counsel observes - fall on October 2-3 and October 11-12, respectively."

They also tell the court if moving the dates earlier will not work with the court calendar, the original dates can stay in place.

In November of 2023, a grand jury indicted Donna Adelson for Dan Markel's murder. That murder took place in Tallahassee's Betton Hills neighborhood in 2014. Donna is Markel's former mother-in-law. Markel was an FSU Law Professor at the time of the murder. Donna was arrested while boarding an international flight out of Miami in November of 2023. In December of 2023, Donna pleaded not guilty.

Police release Donna Adelson arrest video; she's accused in murder of former son-in-law, Dan Markel

Donna's son, Charlie, was convicted for playing a role in Markel's murder in November of 2023. See our report about that conviction here.