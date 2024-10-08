SEE HOW: FSU football legend Warrick Dunn contributed to new homes for first-time homeowners

Two first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity were surprised Tuesday by a $15,000 contribution to their homes from FSU football legend Warrick Dunn through his personal charity.

Big Bend Habitat sells its homes to first-time owners that complete 400 hours of sweat equity at a zero-percent interest mortgage.

These two homes behind me: A dream come true for the new homeowners.

"This is actually coming to reality! This is going to be me and my kids new home!"

in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

Where I spent the day capturing a special moment for two families — seeing their future homes come together, with some help by Florida State football legend Warrick Dunn.

"It's been a long journey, and this was one of my goals."

Sharmetrieus Russ says she's the first person in her family to own a home.

As she was walking through her new home with her two children, Sharmetrieus says she was thinking of her loved ones.

"And I thought about my best friend that I lost a couple of years ago because I know she's smiling down on me, that I was able to accomplish my goal."

A goal shared by Jasmine Gasden — also a mother of two.

As a kid, Jasmine lived in a Big Bend Habitat for Humanity home.

Now — "I got the key y'all!" — she's in a habitat home of her own in the historically Black Macon community in northeast Tallahassee.

Both women put in the required hours of home-building and community service to qualify for the home — building that neighbor relationship in the process.

"We worked on each other's house, so Ms. Russ she's going to be a lovely neighbor. And I look forward to us sitting out here on the porch and watching them build more houses."

The families also got the surprise of meeting Warrick Dunn.

Through his charity, Dunn donated $5,000 for a down payment and $10,000 in furniture from Aaron's to each home.

Dunn says his charity has contributed to over 200 new homes in about 20 years, and yet, "it never gets old," he says. "Because you see the emotions, the reactions of individuals. That is life-changing. That is something I've definitely thankful of, and those are the moments I cherish."

Big bend Habitat leaders say the dozens of homes to come here at the Macon community will be owned by people who put in the 400 sweat equity hours to qualify.

The hope is to create that sense of community with every neighbor here.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

