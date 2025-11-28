Safe Families for Children North Florida kicks off holiday toy drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Safe Families for Children North Florida is working to get toys in the homes of local families this holiday season.



The organization is collecting toys to help support 20 local families.

Donation boxes have been placed around Tallahassee to allow people to drop off toys for the drive. The organization is also looking for more businesses to get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local organizations are stepping up to help families this holiday season. At one of the locations where you can drop off toy donations to help Safe Families for Children North Florida spread joy this festive season.

On a mission to give more than 20 families they serve year-round a little extra love this holiday season.

Safe Families for Children North Florida has kicked off their toy drive, hoping to fill the gap for families.

ABC 27 spoke to Intake and Family Coach Coordinator Markeisa Tassy about the need for community support.

"We have mothers that are, you know, just one paycheck away from really being homeless," said Tassy. "So serving families and stepping in, filling in the gap to give them a Christmas, happy holidays, you know, bringing the new year right."

Donation Boxes can be found across Tallahassee including Paper Fox, Verity Health Center (both locations), Cycle House Fitness, and Active Movement.

They're also looking for local businesses to get involved by stationing donation boxes at their locations.

The deadline to drop off toy donations is December 9. They’ll be distributed to families later on in the month.

