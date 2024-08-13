"Relief!" - Prep work starts for new turn lane on Centerville Road in Northeast Tallahassee

Land clearing has begun to make way for a new turn lane at Centerville Road and Harpers Ferry Drive.

The change comes after neighbors raised concerns about rear end collisions at the entrance to their neighborhood.

Watch the video to see how we got here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People in the Centerville Trace neighborhood are getting a road safety upgrade years in the making.

The county is adding a turn lane into after neighbors raised concerns about rear end crashes.

The addition the county is prepping one side of Centerville Road for has been a wish of neighbors like Pat Glennon for years.

Since 2017, Centerville Trace neighbors have raised concerns over the safety of of the road.

According to neighbors, there is a high risk of rear end collisions for drivers going northbound that stop to turn left into the neighborhood. That's a fact supported by a 2016 traffic study conducted in the area.

I spoke with Glennon in Aprilas she and other neighbors went before the county commission with their concerns.

SEE OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS ISSUE IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

"People have been rear ended" - Neighbors take traffic safety concern to Leon County; see what's next

Months later, she said she is excited that the work is coming to fruition.

"We are so excited because it's actually getting done," Glennon said. "People have been just holding their breath, waiting."

County Commissioner Brian Welch said it's been a long road to get to this point.

I asked him what the path to get here looked like.

"Centerville is a canopy road so there's not much room there," Welch said. "We've been working with the property owner for the last couple of years to make sure all of the Ts are crossed and the Is are dotted to make sure everything is right."

Crews are currently preparing the road for the construction of the turn lane. That is estimated to take about 6 weeks.

The construction of the lane is expected to be complete in February.

Commissioner Welch said to be on the look out for any delays or lane closures as this work continues.

