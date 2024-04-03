"People have been rear ended" - Neighbors take traffic safety concern to Leon County; see what's next

Neighbors have raised safety concerns at the intersection of Centerville Road and Harpers Ferry Drive.

A traffic study showed there were eight crashes here from 2010 to 2015.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

About 13,000 people travel Centerville Road every day, and Leon County is making improvements to make that commute a bit easier for some neighbors.

I am on the corner of Centerville Road and Harpers Ferry Drive where neighbors safety concerns prompted the county to work toward adding a turn lane.

Pat Glennon says she moved to Florida over 20 years ago to escape the snow. "I love it down here. You don't ever have to worry about the roads going out, you know the roads won't be slippery and need to be plowed in or out."

She does say there is one problem with Centerville Road right near the entrance to her neighborhood. "Our entrance is very difficult, because it's not easy to see from Centerville Road."

Glennon tells me this is the problem. When you're traveling north up Centerville Road and go to turn left into their neighborhood the driver behind you could not be paying attention.

"People have been rear ended, sitting there waiting to make a left turn into the entrance." - Pat Glennon

I checked with Leon County.

There were eight crashes here from 2010 to 2015. Glennon says neighbors brought their concern about those accidents to Leon County in 2017.

Now, county leaders are planning a vote to buy this piece of land to add a turn lane into the neighborhood. Something Glennon says is needed.

County staff agrees. In their report, they say the lane would quote "provide protection for the eastbound left turning vehicles into Centerville Trace Subdivision."

After years of working on this, Glennon says she is glad to see the project move forward. "We are like the squeaky wheel that doesn't stop squeaking until we get the grease."

County leaders are set to vote on buying the land to add the new lane during their meeting next Tuesday.