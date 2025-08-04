Nonprofit now offers low-cost rooms for rent to vulnerable seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Blessing Cup of Tallahassee Inc. is offering low-cost rooms to rent for seniors in need.



Requirements include seniors must be 60 years of age or older, and must have an income of $1,300 a month or less.

Affordable housing continues to be a concern for our community.

Affordable housing continues to be a concern for our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This house is helping address affordable housing for seniors in our community. One non-profit runs this space, offering low-cost rent to help those struggling to make ends meet.

According to a study by the Florida Housing Data Clearinghouse, more than 45,000 Tallahassee neighbors spend more than 50% of their income on housing.

Michael and Brenda Popp run The Blessing Cup of Tallahassee. The non-profit serves more than 125 vulnerable seniors with food, community, and now housing. The Popps noticed the need for affordable housing.

"It's for people who really are alone. They have survived their children, their spouses, and they have really not a whole lot of interaction and socialization," said Brenda Popp, Vice-President of the Blessing Cup of Tallahassee Inc.

The organization has a home for men In Midtown, helping people like Robert Williams and Claude Kenneson.

"The benefit for me is that I have a lovely place to be," said Williams. "You can't, I couldn't want it any better than being here."

"I have companionship now," said Kenneson. "We get to talk a lot, sometimes watch TV together, whatever. Eat together, so we do a lot of things together."

Affordable housing is a hurdle for many in our community. According to the Census Bureau, neighbors are paying on average almost $1300 a month to rent in Tallahassee. The Popps said most seniors they help have an income of $600 a month.

Most recently, they've opened a home for women, just off Thomasville Road. It has 3 available spaces.

"I want them to feel safe. It's a beautiful home. It's spacious. We have the hope that they would have peace and feel safe," said Brenda Popp.

Popp said they charge about $200 a month for rent. That includes utilities and some food items. To qualify for a spot, seniors must over 60 years of age and have an income of $1300 a month or less.

The Popp's said they're looking for more volunteers to help socialize with seniors and deliver food. You can find more information about how to support their mission here, as well as an application form to apply for one of the rooms here.

