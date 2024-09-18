New school-wide learning initiative launches at Buck Lake Elementary, to motivate readers and boost grades

Buck Lake Elementary launches a new school-wide learning initiative to boost student success

"The Wild Robot" by Peter Brown will inspire a variety of programs inside and outside of the classroom, including their partnership with the Challenger Learning Center to teach coding and take students to see the movie version of the book

Watch the video to hear from teachers behind the initiative

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From turning pages in this book to launching a new school-wide learning all inspired by this book, "The Wild Robot". Teachers said it's their new way of motivating students to read. Other goals of the initiative include boosting reading, math, science grades and attendance.

It's the first school-wide learning initiative of its kind at Buck Lake Elementary, with one book at the center of it all

"It feels very exciting," said fifth grader, Aden Ryan.

"Whenever I come to school, I definitely want to read it," said another fifth grader, Perry Lord.

"The Wild Robot" by Peter Brown is taking over, inspiring their project "One School, One Book."

"The number one thing we want from this is to create a sense of urgency and a sense of excitement about literacy," said Principal Ron Wetherington. "Literacy then transcends all of those areas of success."

Wetherington said themes of the book, about a robot who has to learn to live on an island, will be incorporated into every lesson on campus.

"There's science, there's STEM, there's nature, there's compassion, and service," said Wetherington.

Beyond the classroom, they're connecting with the Challenger Learning Center to provide coding opportunities.

"You can watch a video, you can read in a book how to do STEM based things, but until you put your hands on it, it means nothing to children," said Media Specialist, Karen Young.

Students will see the words come to life on a field trip to see the movie release of the book later this fall. A page to screen connection that 5th grader Perry Lord said is a big help when she's studying.

"Read the book and then the next day I'll watch a little bit of the movie, and then I'll do the same, and then write a little bit about them," said Lord.

It's all to help highlight the variety of learning styles that exists, said Media Specialist Karen Young.

"They may not be able to go and take a test on a concept but they can show me in person and that's powerful and that's empowering for those children as well," said Young.

Other aims include boosting reading rates, math and science grades, and attendance, and something more close to the heart.

"It's really a lot about humanity and acceptance of other people which honestly in this age we need, we need that," said Young.

Principal Wetherington said the goal for this project is to increase reading proficient and learning grades by 2 to 4 points, and science proficiency by 5%