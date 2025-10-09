"MINIMIZE THE DREAM": Community members hope FAMU BOT will discuss board representation at special meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community members share what they hope FAMU Board of Trustee members will discuss at Friday's special meeting.



The only item on the agenda for the FAMU Special Board meeting is the FSU-TMH Memorandum of Understanding.

Community members said they hope the board structure will be discussed at the meeting, that currently does not include FAMU or TSC representation.

Watch the video for a breakdown of the MOU and to hear from community members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FAMU Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Friday. The only items on the agenda: the Florida State University-Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare memorandum.

FAMU said they are not commenting ahead of the meeting. ABC 27 spoke with community members about issues they hoped will be raised.

Florida State and TMH's new memorandum wil be back in the spotlight, that's at a FAMU Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

FAMU said they are not doing interviews prior to the meeting so the reason why they are discussing this item is still unknown.

However, one concern raised a previous special meeting has been the board structure.

Per the new deal, the board would consist of 17 members, 8 of those FSU recommended, and 9 of those from TMH. No representation from FAMU or Tallahassee State College.

Yet, FAMU was the table during that latest meeting, sharing their support for continued collaboration among FAMU, FSU, TSC, and TMH.

"Through expanded partnerships, we can create clear clinical pathways," said Donald Palm, Executive Director for Health Sciences Enterprise and Research Innovation. "This partnership is a collective commitment to the future of healthcare in our state."

The current agreement does also include: "it is the intent of the parties to work to expand the hospital's relationship with FAMU and TSC."

Reverend R.B. Holmes at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church said while he supports the agreement, he hopes leaders will consider a seat on the Board for FAMU, TSC, and the Apalachee Center.

"If the big picture does not include FAMU at the table, it will minimize the dream," said Holmes. "If the big picture does not include Tallahassee State College, Apalachee Health Center at the table, then I think they will miss a golden opportunity.

The Reverend said a diverse range of heads is needed at the table to ensure lasting success from this new agreement.

"When you talk about health care, it has to be quality, equity, diversity, and compassion," said Holmes. "I think we can have all those ingredients built into this memorandum of understanding."

The current memorandum reads as "non-binding" and "intended to guide further discussion."

The next public meeting about the agreement will be on October 22 at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place over Zoom on Friday, starting at 5:00 p.m.

