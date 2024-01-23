Meet the kid who's going to Disney World thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Tallahassee

12-year-old DJ was one of three children whose wishes were granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Tuesday.

DJ, who lives with a neuromuscular disorder, will be going to Disney World for a week with his family.

Watch now to hear why it was so important that DJ was diagnosed when he was.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fulfilling wishes for the bravest kids.

I'm Alberto Camargo, not in College Town, but in Northeast Tallahassee, and for good reason.

I'm taking you inside a special day at the Amazon Fulfillment Center for three remarkable Tallahassee children.

Whose smiles lit up the room Tuesday as their wishes came true.

"Oooh nice, look daddy!"

That's 12-year old DJ.

He lives with a neuromuscular disorder that has made it hard for him to walk.

DJ was diagnosed four years ago, an he's used a wheelchair for about a year.

His mother Michele Terrazis says it hasn't stopped him from living his life.

"But he's very independent with everything. He'll want to wheel himself around, he can still get up and move around, too. So he's very independent."

A silver lining from his diagnosis: catching it earlier for his brothers.

Terrazis says she carries the gene, so all three of her boys have the same condition.

They spent the day touring the new Amazon facility in Northeast Tallahassee, learning how to sort and pack boxes.

Afterwards, a special gift from Amazon and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

A week-long trip to Disney World.

"That's really what we concentrate on is how can we put a smile on their face, bring hope back into their lives and plan a future."

DJ's father Shay Samuels says DJ is a huge Star Wars fan.

And that making his own lightsaber will be his favorite part of the trip.

"His character is Darth Vader. He likes the Empire. He likes to be a bad guy, doesn't want to be a good guy."

Make-a-Wish tells me there are 30 children in their Northwest Florida region whose wishes they are actively working to grant.

For DJ's family, they head to Disney World this weekend for a one-week stay.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

