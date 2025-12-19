Managing holiday stress: A therapist's guide to finding balance this season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A licensed therapist is sharing tips for managing holiday stress, overwhelming commitments, and family dynamics during the season.



She advises neighbors to set realistic expectations and check in with family members about schedules and energies.

It's also important to recognize that time off work should include relaxation.

Managing holiday stress: A therapist's guide to finding balance during the season

The holidays bring joy and connection for many, but they can also create stress, overwhelming commitments, and complicated family dynamics.

I spoke with a licensed family and marriage therapist to learn how to navigate these challenging emotions.

"I think what causes the most stress is also the thing that makes holidays so magical. It is all the extra things that we do, like the extra gifts, the extra food, the extra decorations, and that's part of the holidays," Dr. Nari Jeter said.

Dr. Jeter is a therapist and Florida State University professor. She tells me the time crunch can be one of the biggest stressors of the holiday season.

"Holidays are a lot of times that people take off from work, and so this is their time also to relax and rejuvenate. And then we're popping in a lot of family activities, a lot of busyness, so I also think family members should keep in mind, siblings, or friends, or daughters, or sons, or whatever their work schedules and be like 'Wait a second this isn't just the holidays. This is a kind of time off to relax and recuperate,'" Jeter said.

Dr. Jeter shared several strategies for managing holiday stress effectively.

"Just being realistic, you know, checking in with family members about what is realistic. Because what I think is realistic is not what you think will work for you. So I think it's really important to just say, 'Hey this is what we're thinking. How does this work for you?' I also think we really need to be clear about our expectations," she said.

She also wants to remind people it's okay to make mistakes during the holiday season.

"There is this thing called good enough. Nothing has to be perfect, and nothing really ever is, and being able to find that place of good enough for yourself and for your holiday celebrations," Jeter said.

Dr. Jeter says open communication with family and prioritizing self-care are also important during the holidays. You can find more tips and advice on her Instagram page, @drnarijeter.

