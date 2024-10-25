Local Boy Scouts of America Group celebrates 100 years of serving our communities, plans as they look ahead

The Suwannee River Area Council, Boy Scouts of America group is celebrating 100 years of serving younger generations of leaders and our communities.

They are holding a Jamboree celebration on Saturday, October 26th from 10:30am until 4pm.

Watch the video to find out how this group has impacted our communities and goals for their future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One local scout troop has been helping shape future leaders for 100 years. For this group, it's about a lot more than just the number of years around. It's about the impact they've made in that time, the communities they've served, and their goals to progress for their next 100 years.

Celebrating 100 years of learning new skills, building friendships, and shaping the future generation.

"It's important to be a good human being, giving back to your community, and help other people," said Isabelle Coffman, a scout.

Values the Suwanee River Area Council, Boy Scouts of America has been teaching for the last century.

"There's always room for improvement, there's always room for learning, that's what I love about scouting," said Coffman.

For Coffman, the benefits of scouting go beyond exposure to new experiences

"Going to my meetings is a release from school, from being cooped up in my room, the worries of everything," said Coffman.

Coffman is also the leader of an all-girls troop, a big step forward for a Council that used to serve only boys.

"I wanted a place for our girls to be themselves, not be judged, and to just have a good time while learning how to survive in the real world," said Coffman.

Ken Griffin with the Council said they have kept a progressive focus during the past 100 years.

"We've worked to be modernized and not be the old fuddy-duddys of scouting years ago," said Griffin. "We want to continue to grow our programs to meet today's needs, tomorrow's needs, we want to adapt with these young people."

Griffin said they now have badges for computer skills, game design, and social media.

The heart of their mission has also remained the same: to instill good moral character into young people.

"The proudest moment is just watching all these people grow up and be productive members of society," said Griffin.

It's a value that hits home for Coffman.

"I have grown as a sister, a daughter, a friend, and definitely a student," said Coffman.

The Suwannee River Area Council will celebrate their centenary on Saturday, October 26. This event is open to the public from 10am until 4:30pm. They'll be a variety of activities and more information if you want to get involved with scouting.