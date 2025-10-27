Local athletes find a new way to compete through power soccer

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Power Soccer is leveling the playing field in Tallahassee, giving athletes who use motorized wheelchairs a chance to compete, connect, and shine.



Power Soccer lets athletes of all abilities compete using motorized wheelchairs.



A recent clinic introduced players to the game, showing them the rules and how to be a part of a team.



Watch the video to see how power soccer is changing the lives of local athletes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a sport you may have never seen before, but it's giving local athletes a brand-new way to compete.

The Tallahassee Renegades are part of a growing movement called power soccer, designed for people who depend on motorized wheelchairs.

Power soccer is an adaptive sport, a form of wheelchair soccer that allows athletes of all abilities to compete and stay active.

Players can use their everyday wheelchair with a plastic guard or a specially designed chair built for the game.

For athletes like Roy Thorson, power soccer is more than just a competitive sport, it's a place where he can feel included, empowered, and part of a team.

"Well, I think they're important because it kind of levels the playing field, right? I'm not the person that's going to get out and play tackle football, but this offers me an opportunity to play a team sport and to have those kinds of experiences," Thorson said.

Coach Ryan Sprague leads the Tallahassee Renegades, and his son plays on the team.

He says their bond fuels his efforts to build up and inspire current and future Renegades.

"And so the idea is to help my son have a chance to compete. The vision of it broadened a little bit, because you need teammates and you need people participating. And so we're trying to provide an opportunity in the City of Tallahassee for people to come out and participate in a sport that you otherwise might not be able to access," Sprague said.

In an effort to reach more people in Tallahassee, the Renegades held a clinic to introduce the sport and welcome new players.

Community members, including first-time participants, came out to join and some even scored their first goal, creating a truly memorable experience.

"Everybody went crazy. But the smile, they light up from ear to ear, and you know it means something," United States Power Soccer Association Regional Development Advisor Alex Johnson said.

While the sport is designed for people who rely on motorized wheelchairs to get around, the Tallahassee Renegades says everyone is welcome to learn, watch, and help spread the word about this new sport.

