Leon County selects NGA for next generation 911 system to enhance emergency response

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is taking steps to modernize emergency response with the rollout of a next-generation 911 system.



The upgrade aims to improve call routing and reduce service disruptions during emergencies.

Watch the video below to find out the total cost of the million-dollar upgrade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When seconds matter most, a major upgrade is coming to 911 operations in Leon County.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in northeast Tallahassee. And here at Leon County’s 911 center, a next-generation system will do more than just answer calls.

After months of planning and negotiation, county leaders have chosen Next Generation Advanced to roll out their new NG9-1-1 system.

The $4 million modernization will help dispatchers route calls faster—and keep emergency services moving even during a crisis.

So, what makes this system different?

The new technology reduces the risk of disruptions during storms or high-call-volume events—and uses location-based routing to connect callers to the right agency faster.

Kevin Peters, Leon County’s emergency management director, says the new system is designed to withstand whatever comes its way.

“This is part of a natural progression to stay current with technology. We had an 18-month evaluation process where we developed the requirements for the system. We followed our procurement processes. We interviewed numerous carriers, and we made the selection of the one that can meet the requirements that we developed over this timeframe at the most cost-effective measures,” Peters said.

Along with traditional calls, NG9-1-1 will also support text messaging—expanding how dispatchers connect with neighbors in need.

And it’s built to scale. The system will operate as both the primary and secondary PSAP—or public safety answering point—for the city of Tallahassee, Capitol Police, and universities like FSU and FAMU.

A primary PSAP answers calls first, while secondary PSAPs handle calls transferred for further dispatch or specialized response.

All made possible with the help of a state-funded $2.2 million grant.

Peters says the NG9-1-1 deployment will be a phased approach to begin later this year.

In northeast Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

