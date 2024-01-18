Leon County lead engineer says signage, yielding is key in use of roundabouts

Amid online confusion about the Bannerman Road Roundabout, Leon County leaders are explaining the rules of the road.

Engineering director Charles Wu says it's important to pay attention to signs.

Watch the video to see what he says is one key step in staying safe in the intersection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm working to get answers from Leon County leaders when it comes to concerns over this roundabout.

I'm following up on a story I first brought you last week after neighbors here raised concerns.

After more than 70 crashes recorded over 4 years at this Bannerman Road roundabout,

Leon County's engineering director, Charles Wu, told me knowing how to read the signs here is key. He said signage before the roundabout should get you to slow down.

Then signs at the circle itself tell you which lanes to choose.

There is one thing some drivers may forget.

“When you get to the roundabout, you really need to yield to the cars already in the roundabout," Wu said.

That can prevent a costly crash as more and more commuters take this stretch of roadway.

Wu also said to remember that you can loop back around the roundabout if you miss your exit.

