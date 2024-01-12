More than 70 crashes recorded over 4 years at Bannerman roundabout; leader addresses neighbors' concerns

Some neighbors say the two-lane roundabout on Bannerman Road could cause a collision.

Leaders with the county say the problem lies in issues with drivers yielding.

Watch the video to see how the roundabout works.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honking and squealing breaks are what you hear at one intersection in Northeast Tallahassee. That is driving some conversation.

One neighbor tells me the Bannerman and Beech Ridge Drive roundabout has signage that is sending mixed turn signals. Driver Lisa Daws said a roundabout is great for this busy intersection.

"If you have a red light, you have to ascertain traffic patterns," Daws said. "You end up with people waiting at either side and everything so this actually keeps traffic flowing."

But she said there is one thing that happens here a lot.

"That was someone coming out and getting cut off," Daws said.

A problem she said is caused by confusing markings directing drivers where to go.

They are ones she said put drivers in each other's paths.

"They all end up hitting their horns slamming on the breaks all of a sudden all traffic comes to a stop," Daws said.

Daws reached out to me on social media with these concerns.

I did some digging and found there have been over 70 crashes here since 2019.

I then took that data and Daws' concerns to Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch.

He said the county has been using more roundabouts to increase safety and efficiency.

"That is a part of the ongoing design for the widening of Bannerman Road," Welch said. "There is going to be a handful of them at Welaunee Boulevard as well."

He said these roundabouts do not prevent crashes completely, but lower the severity.

"People are going much slower in a roundabout so maybe you have a fender bender or a rear end here or there," Welch said.

He said knowing how to navigate the intersection is key.

"The biggest step forward in navigating roundabouts safely is knowing how to use them," Welch said.

Daws agreed, but said this roundabout needs some changes to work for this busy intersection.

"You worry enough when you're kids are driving, why add something else to it?" Daws asked.

