Hundreds showed up for July 4th celebration at Tom Brown Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tom Brown Park was the place to be for many neighbors as they celebrated the 4th of July holiday.



Hundreds showed up for fireworks, food, and live music.

Vendors said it was a chance for people to come together to celebrate the city, country, and small business community.

Neighbors and families out on July 4th all to celebrate America's 249th birthday and its people. Food, music, and more filled Tom Brown Park Friday.

An Independence Day event all to celebrate America and its people.

"All the fireworks and the music, people just having a great time, and it's an amazing feeling," said Leroy Kelly Jr., owner of Heaven Sent Hot Dogs.

Celebrate America is the City of Tallahassee's annual event and it really is a celebration of people food, music and history.

"Just come together and enjoy and fellowship and, you know, just have a good time," said George Rodgers, bass player with The Funky Taters.

From musicians like Rodgers to food vendors like Heaven Sent Hot Dogs and Mardi Gras Sno-Balls, the purpose of the 4th is the same — it's all about community.

"Enjoy each other, because you never know when that may end one day, when we won't be able to enjoy each other," said David Paul, owner of Mardi Gras Sno-Balls.

Kelly Jr. said the impact of this event is also about independence for the Big Bend's local businesses owners.

"This is a great economic boost to help small businesses, Tallahassee, working together and supporting each other, and helping us out," said Kelly Jr.

The fun doesn't stop here for the holiday weekend. If you're looking for more events happening in the coming days in the Big Bend, you can visit our app WTXL.TV.

