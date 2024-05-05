"He worked hard every day" - Inaugural Run for the Roses honors coach Mike Martin's legacy

Coach Martin’s family has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Project to honor the legacy and memory of Mike Martin.

FSU baseball coach Mike Martin and his family faced the challenges of dementia together.

Watch the video to hear from Martin's son about the new partnership and how it'll help other families.

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne in Northeast Tallahassee, where the legacy of FSU Baseball Coach Mike Martin is being celebrated as a new healthcare mission begins.

Mike Martin Jr. - "He worked hard every day, he was very consistent in his attitude, his positiveness, he was always positive and the guys really respected him because he treated them like a man"

The son of former FSU Baseball Coach Mike Martin, sharing memories of his father— a man widely remembered by his community as..

John Trombetta, Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Project - "A good teacher, a good person, and a good example."

The winningest coach in the history of college baseball, who died of Lewy body dementia earlier this year.One of over 100 forms of dementia affecting people every day.

Martin Jr. - "It was a very difficult time for us but you know we made it through and he's in a better place."

Trombetta - "But it's not just about him, it was the whole family"

According to the Alzheimer's Association, it's a burden 840,000 family caregivers in Florida face today.

Trombetta - "Families face a lot of uncertainties, they face not knowing what some of the triggers are gonna be, what's gonna send them into crisis or even what the disease is"

The Alzheimer's Project works to provide resources like respite services, counseling and support groups— all in hopes of giving caregivers a break.

Martin Jr. - "It's one of those things where you think you've got it figured out and you know some tricks of the trade and you never know what the next day is gonna bring and you know that's why Alzheimer's project is such a neat organization because they really guide you through it."

Saturday, the community gathered for the inaugural Run for the Roses, an event to honor Martin's legacy and mark the beginning of the Mike Martin Fund.

Money raised will help the Alzheimer's Project continue to provide those resources for families.. resources Martin Jr. says are necessary to navigate through the difficulties of dementia.

Martin Jr. - "A lot of people think they can do it themselves, you know we did that, and that was wrong because you can't. You think you do but you can't. Partner with them and stay together as a family."

Every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization.