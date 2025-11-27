TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida increased penalties for license plate obstruction to second-degree misdemeanor with up to 60 days jail time and $500 fine.



Covering any part of your tag can now be charged as a second degree misdemeanor.

Police say violations include tinted covers, blocked decals, and frames hiding the word Florida.

Watch the video below to hear what one law enforcement officer says about the updated law.

Florida license plate violations now carry misdemeanor charges and possible jail time

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A simple license plate frame could now lead to a misdemeanor and a traffic stop. I am neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in northeast Tallahassee. I spoke with law enforcement about what you need to do to avoid getting charged.

Florida Statute 320.061 makes it illegal to cover or obstruct any part of a license plate, including the numbers, the state name or the decal.

The statute is not new, but what has changed is the penalty.

The offense is now a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Neighbor Sariyah Hartsfield is a student at FSU. I ran into her while she was trying to remove her license plate frame.

She says she learned about the law changes on social media.

“I first didn't think it was real, but people in the comments were talking about it so I figured it might be something to worry about,” Hartsfield said.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Leon County has nearly 286,000 registered vehicles. Jefferson County reports just over 22,000. And in Madison County, more than 27,000 vehicles are on the road.

I spoke with Chattahoochee Police Chief Michael Miller. He says officers are paying attention to the law, but they are also using practical judgment when they encounter everyday drivers.

“If it's a dealership tag frame or vanity plate, cover, or something like that we will educate the driver about not being able to read certain parts of the tag and informed them of what they can do to change that and come back and compliance with the law,” Miller said.

Chief Miller says the push to increase the penalty largely came from cases in Central and South Florida, where devices like sprays and remote-controlled covers were used to avoid toll cameras. He says those devices have also been used to conceal tags during crimes, limiting law enforcement's ability to identify suspects.

“So if somebody's gonna rob a store or committed violent crime and they have that ability to cover that tag that takes away law-enforcement ability to be able to run down leads and be able to identify the perpetrators,” Miller said.

Hartsfield says she plans to spread the word to her friends.

“I don't think they know yet, but I probably have to let them know so they're not in violation either,” Hartsfield said.

If you want to check your plate, police recommend making sure every number, letter and decal is fully visible without any obstruction. In northeast Tallahassee, I am Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.