TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Colorful crosswalks near a Tallahassee elementary school are vanishing—now county leaders are searching for state-approved alternatives.



Three of five colorful crosswalks in Leon County near W.T. Moore Elementary will be removed this weekend.

Leon County's Director of Engineering, Charles Wu, informed the school about the removal due to safety compliance issues.

Watch the video below to learn what county leaders have to say about alternative solutions being considered.

Final colorful crosswalks in Leon County to be removed for FDOT safety compliance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More colorful crosswalks in Leon County are disappearing. FDOT says at least three of five locations near an elementary school are set to be removed this weekend. I’m Lentheus Chaney your neighborhood reporter in northeast Tallahassee looking into what’s next to keep kids safe on their walk to class.

New developments on the painted crosswalks in Leon County. A neighbor shared with me an email from Leon County, director of engineering, Charles Wu, to the principal at W.T. Moore Elementary, notifying the school that crosswalk art removals will begin this weekend at the three Dempsey Mayo Road locations.

In his message, he wrote in part—quote: “We recognize the community value and safety intentions behind these artistic crosswalks. To ensure safety and visibility continue to be addressed, Leon County will be coordinating with FDOT to identify and pursue an alternative pavement treatment that meets FDOT approval.”

According to an FDOT memo sent to county administrator Vincent Long, five non-compliant crosswalks were identified and are now scheduled to be erased. The locations include: Dempsey Mayo Road near Emerald Chase Drive, Meandering Lane, and the W.T. Moore Elementary School entrance—along with South Calhoun Street at East College Avenue and East Jefferson Street. I checked on the crosswalks listed, and the locations on South Calhoun Street have already been removed.

I asked county officials for details on what those alternative pavement treatments might look like—they’re still working through that process. In northeast Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

