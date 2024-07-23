Community remembers two Tallahassee educators, Ben and Monica Steigner, following sudden death

Community members mourning the loss of Ben and Monica Steigner, two Tallahassee educators.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Remembering two educators in Leon County. ABC 27 met the people they knew as the impact they had on the neighborhood lives on.

"It's hard to just say Ben, because it's always Ben and Monica," said Jeff Collier, Chaplin of Community Christian School, describing the relationship between Ben and Monica Steigner, two Tallahassee educators.

The community is mourning their the loss. A car struck and killed the two in early July in Franklin County.

"It's a shock," said Hope Carrasquilla, one of Monica's friends. "It's like this cannot be real, this cannot be true."

"The emptiness that comes from the world is different because [Ben] and Monica are not here," said Tom Argersinger, Head of School at Community Christian School.

Friends and colleagues said Ben and Monica lived through and for their community.

"Their love and their compassion that they just continually poured upon others," said Carrasquilla, describing their attitude towards life.

Monica was an Accessibility Specialist at Florida State University.

Ben was a teacher at Community Christian School.

Upcoming 11th grader, Nayeli Street, spent the last year with Ben as her teacher.

"He was always patient, kind, and loving," said Street.

Losing those qualities, Street said, will make school seem emptier.

"I think that a lot of people are going to feel his loss of presence at school," said Street.

Argersinger said it was Ben's authenticity and dedication to his faith that stood out to students.

"He was a very connective person that just knew how to love well," said Argersinger.

Argersinger said the school has endured two other faculty losses in the last school year.

They're providing support for students when they return.

"Really start by making sure we have enough professionals around who know how to talk to people," said Argersinger. He added they will invite outside professionals to come in to bulk up their current resources.

Argersinger said Ben and Monica were not just teachers in the classroom, but inspired life lessons in the way they led in their communities.

"To remember his kindess to others and try to emulate that as well," said John Steigner, Ben's father.

Messages their loved ones said they will live by in a way to honor their memory.

"Enjoy life, enjoy life," said Carrasquilla. "Spread that love with whoever."

Community Christian School said they are planning to hold a memorial service in the upcoming school year.

