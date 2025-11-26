Community partners deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families across the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thoughtful meals are a way for those in need this Thanksgiving to receive a holiday meal.



4,000 Thanksgiving meals prepared and delivered to 1,000 families across the Big Bend

DoorDash drivers, students, and local leaders volunteered to help make the holiday special

Watch the video below to hear from those involved in giving back to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Big Bend 2-1-1, Keiser University, and DoorDash came together to provide 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to a thousand families in need across the Big Bend.

Culinary students from Keiser University are cooking the meals, and volunteers are packing them together.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend told me about the emotions of Wednesday's project.

"Thoughtful deliveries was just an idea and in a matter of weeks it turned into something we're gonna be serving 4000 people Thanksgiving meals that they otherwise might not have received, but what I walk away from is a testament to what our community can do like the power of collaborative effort, the power of a singular vision of like love and dignity and service incredibly encouraged to not see this happen but also know that like if we can dream it, we can do it as a community" said Ellsworth.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor told me what it meant to be out serving his community.

"Well, the people of this community really care about each other. It's one of the great things about living in Leon County, and so to be here to bring our family here and volunteer and help people in need, it's a great way to give back during Thanksgiving," said Commissioner Minor.

DoorDash drivers like Kenneth Bells were grateful to give back when they learned what they were doing.

"It warms my heart because we get our blessing by helping people, and I'm helping people, and I didn't know I was gonna do something exciting for me, and I'm glad to be able to have someone else," said Bells.

Organizers told me they already have plans to do this again next year and have more ways to help this upcoming holiday for those in need.

